31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial

U.S. Air Force honor guard members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and Slovenian honor guard prepare to lay down a wreath in remembrance of the downed B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ which was shot down over Andraž on March 19, 1944, at the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to the B-17 Bomber was dedicated on March 22, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

