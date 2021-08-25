Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 1 of 12]

    SLOVENIA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force honor guard members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing and Slovenian honor guard prepare to lay down a wreath in remembrance of the downed B-17 bomber ‘Dark Eyes’ which was shot down over Andraž on March 19, 1944, at the Andraž Memorial in Andraž nod Polzelo, Slovenia, Aug. 25, 2021. ‘Dark Eyes’ was shot down over Andraž nod Polzelo and the memorial to the B-17 Bomber was dedicated on March 22, 2014. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 03:06
    Photo ID: 6806203
    VIRIN: 210825-F-ZR251-1060
    Resolution: 4916x2835
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SI
    This work, 31 FW leadership attends Andraz memorial [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    honor guard
    31 FW
    B-17
    Andraz memorial

