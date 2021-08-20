Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

Lt. Col. Greg Grayson, Commanding Officer of 1st Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), Recruit Training Regiment, gives a speech during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. Grayson is in charge of all drill instructors and officers that are responsible for training recruits in 1st RTBN. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

