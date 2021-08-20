Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. This was the moment that the senior drill instructor faced his platoon to dismiss them to their next phase in training as Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 08.20.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US