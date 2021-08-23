Alpha Company PFT

U.S. Marine Corps recruits begin the three-mile run during the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 23, 2021. The three mile run was conducted after the pullups and pushups were completed. Recruits took the PFT twice during recruit training to ensure they got the best score possible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

