Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

Friends and families of U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), hold their hands over the hearts during the National Anthem in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. Some guests of Bravo Company came with custom made shirts in red to support their new Marine and 1st RTBN. As recruits, their only means of contact to friends and family were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

