U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the three mile run portion of the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 23, 2021. Recruits ran a route throughout the training grounds aboard the depot to make up the distance. Recruits took the PFT to evaluate their level of physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:25 Photo ID: 6799464 VIRIN: 210823-M-CI314-1096 Resolution: 4095x2730 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company PFT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.