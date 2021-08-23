Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company PFT [Image 3 of 9]

    Alpha Company PFT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the three mile run portion of the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 23, 2021. Recruits ran a route throughout the training grounds aboard the depot to make up the distance. Recruits took the PFT to evaluate their level of physical fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

