    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Friends and families of U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), greet their new Marines following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. Guests of Bravo Company made signs to support their Marines, and help them find their families after dismissal. Following graduation, Marines took the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:25
    Photo ID: 6799474
    VIRIN: 210820-M-CI314-1108
    Resolution: 4502x3001
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

