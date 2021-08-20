Friends and families of U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), greet their new Marines following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. Guests of Bravo Company made signs to support their Marines, and help them find their families after dismissal. Following graduation, Marines took the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6799474
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-CI314-1108
|Resolution:
|4502x3001
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
