Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

Friends and families of U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion (RTBN), greet their new Marines following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. Guests of Bravo Company made signs to support their Marines, and help them find their families after dismissal. Following graduation, Marines took the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

