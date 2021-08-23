Recruit Cesar N. Limones, a recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, executes a pullup during the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug. 23, 2021. Limones was recruited out of Burleson, Texas with Recruiting Substation Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:25
|Photo ID:
|6799462
|VIRIN:
|210823-M-CI314-1151
|Resolution:
|4312x2875
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company PFT [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
