Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. These Marines participated in the ceremony along with the new Marines they trained for 13 weeks. Following graduation, Marines took the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

