Bravo Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 20, 2021. The guides that lead each platoon wore their Dress Blue Alphas to stand out from the rest of the Marines, because they stood out as the best during recruit training. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

