    EOD Jump [Image 8 of 10]

    EOD Jump

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Roland Franklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210817-N-XQ474-0150 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – An Explosive Ordnance
    Disposal Technician, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, climbs aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) after parachuting into the Arabian Gulf during airborne jump training, Aug. 17. CTF 52 provides command and control of all mine warfare assets in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 06:23
    Photo ID: 6797231
    VIRIN: 210817-N-XQ474-0150
    Resolution: 5894x3935
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, EOD Jump [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

