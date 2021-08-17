EOD jumps with HM-15

210817-N-ZA692-0040 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – Lt. Justin Vaughn,

assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, pilots an MH-53E

Sea Dragon helicopter during airborne jump training in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 17. HM 15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021 by PO2 Anita Chebahtah