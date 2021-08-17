210817-N-XQ474-0085 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – A rigid hull inflatable boat, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, and Mark VI patrol boats, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, transit through the Arabian Gulf during airborne jump training, Aug. 17. CTF 52, CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and support naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 06:23 Photo ID: 6797229 VIRIN: 210817-N-XQ474-0085