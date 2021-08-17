210817-N-XQ474-0176 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – An Explosive Ordnance

Disposal Technician, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, swims toward a

rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) after parachuting into the Arabian Gulf during airborne jump training, Aug. 17. CTF 52 provides command and control of all mine warfare assets in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

