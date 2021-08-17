EOD jumps with HM-15

210817-N-ZA692-0010 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – Naval Aircrewman

(Helicopter) 2nd Class Bryan Wall, assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures

Squadron (HM) 15, looks out the window of an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during airborne jump training in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 17. HM 15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 06:23 Photo ID: 6797220 VIRIN: 210817-N-ZA692-0010