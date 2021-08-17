210817-N-XQ474-0140 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) –Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, recover a parachute onboard a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during airborne jump training in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 17. CTF 52 provides command and control of all mine warfare assets in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

