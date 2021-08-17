210817-N-XQ474-0112 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 parachute into the Arabian Gulf during airborne jump training, Aug. 17. CTF 52 and CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and support naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

