    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Roland Franklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210817-N-XQ474-0112 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 parachute into the Arabian Gulf during airborne jump training, Aug. 17. CTF 52 and CTF 56 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and support naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Schneider)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 06:23
    Photo ID: 6797230
    VIRIN: 210817-N-XQ474-0112
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 508.02 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Jump [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

