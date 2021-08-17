Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD jumps with HM-15 [Image 5 of 10]

    EOD jumps with HM-15

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210817-N-ZA692-0229 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – An Explosive Ordnance
    Disposal Technician, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 jumps from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during airborne jump training in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 17. CTF 52, CTF 56 and HM 15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and support naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

    This work, EOD jumps with HM-15 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

