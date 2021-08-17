EOD jumps with HM-15

210817-N-ZA692-0229 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 17, 2021) – Explosive Ordnance

Disposal Technicians, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 jump from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during airborne jump training in the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 17. CTF 52, CTF 56 and HM 15 are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and support naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah)

