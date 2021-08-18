Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 7 of 8]

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team USA Paralympians from the Para swim team as well as the Para track and field team answer questions from audience members at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The competitors answered questions about their personal lives, backgrounds and being a Paralympian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 03:15
    Photo ID: 6789174
    VIRIN: 210818-F-KW102-0091
    Resolution: 6494x4329
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT