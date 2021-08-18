Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

Team USA Paralympians from the Para swim team as well as the Para track and field team answer questions from audience members at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The competitors answered questions about their personal lives, backgrounds and being a Paralympian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

