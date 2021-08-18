Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 6 of 8]

    Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Para track and field team members practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. Team USA trained at Yokota prior to competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games, allowing them the opportunity to acclimate to the region and time change. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

