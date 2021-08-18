Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

Team USA Paralympians from the Para swim team as well as the Para track and field team answer questions from various media outlets at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Reporters asked about the support from Yokota, how they were acclimating to Japan and how the delay for the games affected them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

