Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

Lawrence Sapp, U.S. Paralympic swimmer, practices his butterfly stroke at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. Sapp is the first Paralympic male athlete, with autism and an intellectual impairment, to make the Team USA National A team and to represent Team USA in Paralympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

