Hunter Woodhall, U.S. Para track and field team member, runs during a practice session at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo will be the second time, two-time Paralympic medalist Woodhall, has competed for Team USA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
