Parker Egbert, U.S. Paralympic swimmer, finishes a practice lap at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. This will be the first time Egbert will be competing for Team USA at the Paralympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6789168
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VB704-1801
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
