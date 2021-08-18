Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

Parker Egbert, U.S. Paralympic swimmer, finishes a practice lap at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. This will be the first time Egbert will be competing for Team USA at the Paralympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Posted: 08.19.2021