Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

U.S. Paralympians pose in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. The Paralympic games are a major international sporting event in which thousands of athletes, including wounded and injured U.S. service members, compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

