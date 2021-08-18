U.S. Paralympians pose in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021, before competing in the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. The Paralympic games are a major international sporting event in which thousands of athletes, including wounded and injured U.S. service members, compete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6789172
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VB704-1099
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes
LEAVE A COMMENT