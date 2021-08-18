U.S. Paralympians shake hands with an Airman, thanking him for his service, while touring a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The U.S. Paralympic team has approximately 70 athletes competing, 21 of which are veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6789170
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VB704-1598
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
