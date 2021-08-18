Yokota hosts Paralympic athletes

U.S. Paralympians shake hands with an Airman, thanking him for his service, while touring a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The U.S. Paralympic team has approximately 70 athletes competing, 21 of which are veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

