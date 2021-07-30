Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A member of the Ghana Air Force records U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, during a graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:49
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    Africa
    USAF
    Ghanaian Armed Forces
    Ghana Air Force
    IEAFA
    professional military training

