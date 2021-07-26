A member of the Ghana Air Force conducts a critical thinking assessment during an Inter-European Air Forces Academy professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. Professional military education is not a one-time course, but rather part of a progressive professional development program that deliberately builds combat capable and relevant leaders.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6761860
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-ZZ999-8617
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1023.96 KB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
LEAVE A COMMENT