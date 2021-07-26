U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

A member of the Ghana Air Force conducts a critical thinking assessment during an Inter-European Air Forces Academy professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. Professional military education is not a one-time course, but rather part of a progressive professional development program that deliberately builds combat capable and relevant leaders.

