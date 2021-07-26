Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A member of the Ghana Air Force conducts a critical thinking assessment during an Inter-European Air Forces Academy professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. Professional military education is not a one-time course, but rather part of a progressive professional development program that deliberately builds combat capable and relevant leaders.

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    USAF
    professional military education
    Ghanaian Armed Forces
    Ghana Air Force
    IEAFA

