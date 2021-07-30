U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

Members of the Ghana Air Force listen to remarks from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, during a professional military education course graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy was founded in 2015 and has historically engaged with only European allies and partners; however, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act expanded the academy’s authority to educate and train America’s partners in Africa.

