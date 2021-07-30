Members of the Ghana Air Force listen to remarks from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, during a professional military education course graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The Inter-European Air Forces Academy was founded in 2015 and has historically engaged with only European allies and partners; however, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act expanded the academy’s authority to educate and train America’s partners in Africa.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6761864
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-WP626-051
|Resolution:
|2392x1744
|Size:
|333.51 KB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
