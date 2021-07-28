U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Melissa Guldan and Master Sgt. David Sanner, Inter-European Air Forces Academy instructors, led training for members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 26, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. IEAFA’s mission is to strengthen allied and partner nation cooperation through education and training of the only common weapon system - people.

