U.S. Air Force Maj. Melissa Guldan and Master Sgt. David Sanner, Inter-European Air Forces Academy instructors, led training for members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 26, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. IEAFA’s mission is to strengthen allied and partner nation cooperation through education and training of the only common weapon system - people.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6761863
|VIRIN:
|210727-F-ZZ999-8892
|Resolution:
|2048x1220
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
LEAVE A COMMENT