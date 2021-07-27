Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Inter-European Air Forces Academy leadership and instructors take a group picture with 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:48
    Photo ID: 6761859
    VIRIN: 210727-F-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 2048x599
    Size: 233.27 KB
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    professional military education
    Ghanaian Armed Forces
    Ghana Air Force
    IEAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT