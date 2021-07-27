U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

Inter-European Air Forces Academy leadership and instructors take a group picture with 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

