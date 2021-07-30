U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, provides opening remarks during a graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony marked the milestone for 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces who were the first graduates of the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s professional military education course on the African continent. The course focused on team building, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving strategies. The instructors utilized a variety of techniques to improve the participants’ decision-making, flexibility and execution as leaders.

