Ghana Air Force Sgt. Emmanual Afriyie looks at his graduation certificate following a ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6761866 VIRIN: 210730-F-WP626-057 Resolution: 2608x1744 Size: 401.42 KB Location: ACCRA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.