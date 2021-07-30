Ghana Air Force Sgt. Emmanual Afriyie looks at his graduation certificate following a ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.
U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
