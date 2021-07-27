U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

U.S. Air Force Capt. David Carte, Inter-European Air Forces Academy dean of academics, gives instructions to members of the Ghanian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The course, which took place July 19-30, focused on team building, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving strategies. The instructors utilized a variety of techniques to improve the participants’ decision-making, flexibility and execution as leaders.

