    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.27.2021

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. David Carte, Inter-European Air Forces Academy dean of academics, gives instructions to members of the Ghanian Armed Forces during a professional military education course, July 27, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The course, which took place July 19-30, focused on team building, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving strategies. The instructors utilized a variety of techniques to improve the participants’ decision-making, flexibility and execution as leaders.

    Africa
    USAF
    Ghanaian Armed Forces
    Ghana Air Force
    IEAFA
    professional military training

