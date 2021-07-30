U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, talks with Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, Ghana Air Force chief of air staff, prior to a graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. An IEAFA mobile training team led a two-week, professional military education course for 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2021 06:49
|Photo ID:
|6761862
|VIRIN:
|210730-F-WP626-014
|Resolution:
|2392x1744
|Size:
|465.78 KB
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training
