U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, talks with Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, Ghana Air Force chief of air staff, prior to a graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. An IEAFA mobile training team led a two-week, professional military education course for 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

