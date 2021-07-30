Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.30.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, talks with Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, Ghana Air Force chief of air staff, prior to a graduation ceremony, July 30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana. The ceremony was a celebratory milestone for the Inter-European Air Forces Academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent. An IEAFA mobile training team led a two-week, professional military education course for 20 members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.02.2021 06:49
    Photo ID: 6761862
    VIRIN: 210730-F-WP626-014
    Resolution: 2392x1744
    Size: 465.78 KB
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    This work, U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Richard Longoria, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Air Force, Ghanaian Armed Forces strengthen ties through education and training

    Africa
    USAF
    Ghanaian Armed Forces
    Ghana Air Force
    IEAFA
    professional military training

