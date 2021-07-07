An Airman from 62nd Airlift Wing uses a forklift to load a container onto a C-5 Galaxy to deploy Army units for exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. This exercise allows both the Army and Air Force stationed at JBLM to practice their ability to rapidly deploy forces to the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6727899
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-NQ680-0007
|Resolution:
|2412x1640
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
