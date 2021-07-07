America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Soldiers from America’s First Corps board a C-5 Galaxy bound for Guam as they prepare to take part in Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. Forager 21 is an opportunity for the Theater Army to exercise joint-integrated, multi-domain operations in an archipelagic environment, and to test and employ emerging capabilities.

