Soldiers from America’s First Corps board a C-5 Galaxy bound for Guam as they prepare to take part in Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. Forager 21 is an opportunity for the Theater Army to exercise joint-integrated, multi-domain operations in an archipelagic environment, and to test and employ emerging capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6727906
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-NQ680-0009
|Resolution:
|2116x1448
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT