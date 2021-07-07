Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 2 of 9]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    First Lt. Hunter Hill, a platoon leader with Signal Intelligence Service Company for America’s First Corps, prepares a container for Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. Exercise Forager demonstrates USARPAC’s strategic-level readiness by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy.

    This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

