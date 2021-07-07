First Lt. Hunter Hill, a platoon leader with Signal Intelligence Service Company for America’s First Corps, prepares a container for Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. Exercise Forager demonstrates USARPAC’s strategic-level readiness by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6727874
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-NQ680-0002
|Resolution:
|2024x1668
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT