Soldiers from America’s First Corps and Airmen from 62nd Airlift Wing prepare a pallet for loading onto a C-5 Galaxy on its way to exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. This exercise is taking place in Oceania and allows U.S. Army Pacific to continuously test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific.
|07.07.2021
|07.10.2021 21:56
|6727890
|210708-A-NQ680-0005
|2156x1620
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|0
This work, America's First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21, by SPC Richard Carlisi
