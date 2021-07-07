America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing prepare pallets for loading on a C-5 Galaxy for exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 7, 2021. U.S. Army Pacific uses exercises like Forager 21 to train Army units to work as a joint force to continuously engage with our allies and partners, building on our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

