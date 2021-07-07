Airmen with the 62nd Airlift Wing prepare pallets for loading on a C-5 Galaxy for exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 7, 2021. U.S. Army Pacific uses exercises like Forager 21 to train Army units to work as a joint force to continuously engage with our allies and partners, building on our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6727902
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-NQ680-0008
|Resolution:
|2248x1656
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT