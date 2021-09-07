America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – America’s First Corps will lead U.S. Army Pacific’s Forager 21 which is the primary training exercise in support of Defender Pacific 21. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific, execute command and control, and effectively conduct multi-domain operations throughout Oceania from July 11 to August 6, 2021.



“America’s First Corps is proud to lead Forager 21, a premiere training and operational partnership opportunity enabling U.S. Army Pacific and First Corps to practice its mission in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of First Corps. “Forager 21 allows us to dynamically employ forces to the Pacific to practice our response to a full range of security concerns in support of our regional alliances and international agreements across all domains, land, air, sea, space and cyber.”



It also enables follow-on exchanges and exercises with our allies and partners to deepen our military interoperability built over the decades and to help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Approximately 4,000 U.S. personnel are directly participating in Exercise Forager 21. This exercise will consist of several major events, to include: an 82nd Airborne operation, a bilateral airborne operation with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Special Forces Group, an AH-64 live fire exercise, multi-domain operations including movements of Strykers, Avengers, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems by land, air, and sea, and modernization efforts in the space and cyber domains.



For more information, photos and stories about Forager 21, visit the public web page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ExerciseForager21, or follow America’s First Corps on Twitter @I_Corps, or on Facebook @1STCORPS, or on Instagram @I_CORPS. Media queries can be directed to the Forager 21 Media Operations Center at icorpspublicaffairs@gmail.com or by calling 253-948-8413.

