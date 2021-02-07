America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

Military vehicles line up to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy in preparation for Forager 21 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 2, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific, execute command and control, and effectively conduct multi-domain operations throughout Oceania.

