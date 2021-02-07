America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

First Lt. Hunter Hill, a platoon leader with Signal Intelligence Service Company for America’s First Corps, prepares a HMMWV to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy on its way to Guam in support of exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 2, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific.

