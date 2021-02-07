First Lt. Hunter Hill, a platoon leader with Signal Intelligence Service Company for America’s First Corps, prepares a HMMWV to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy on its way to Guam in support of exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 2, 2021. Forager 21 is designed to test and refine the Theater Army and the Corps’ ability to deploy landpower forces to the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6727886
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-NQ680-0004
|Resolution:
|2536x1652
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
