America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

A fleet of military vehicles are loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy for exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. This exercise allows both the Army and Air Force stationed at JBLM to practice their ability to rapidly deploy forces to the Pacific.

