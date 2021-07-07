Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21 [Image 6 of 9]

    America’s First Corps Deploys to Guam to Lead Exercise Forager 21

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A fleet of military vehicles are loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy for exercise Forager 21, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 8, 2021. This exercise allows both the Army and Air Force stationed at JBLM to practice their ability to rapidly deploy forces to the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 21:56
    Photo ID: 6727897
    VIRIN: 210708-A-NQ680-0006
    Resolution: 2736x1552
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
