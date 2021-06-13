U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Theater Engineer Command, Vicksburg, Miss., secure convoy assets after a simulated gas attack and enemy fire June 13, 2021, during annual training at the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX 86-21-02) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Convoy security operations training allows Soldiers the ability to develop fundamentals in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Riley, 350th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6707659
|VIRIN:
|210613-A-FC078-304
|Resolution:
|6077x4052
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT