Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Theater Engineer Command, Vicksburg, Miss., secure convoy assets after a simulated gas attack and enemy fire June 13, 2021, during annual training at the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX 86-21-02) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Convoy security operations training allows Soldiers the ability to develop fundamentals in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Riley, 350th Public Affairs Detachment)

