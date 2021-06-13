Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11]

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Theater Engineer Command, Vicksburg, Miss., secure convoy assets after a simulated gas attack and enemy fire June 13, 2021, during annual training at the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX 86-21-02) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Convoy security operations training allows Soldiers the ability to develop fundamentals in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Riley, 350th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6707659
    VIRIN: 210613-A-FC078-304
    Resolution: 6077x4052
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Readiness
    350th Public Affairs Detachment
    86th Training Division
    88th Readiness Division
    WAREX 86-21-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT