Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

Staff Sgt. Christopher Smith, an observer coach/trainer with the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, receives notional battlefield updates from Soldiers of the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, during a vehicle recovery mission for the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

