    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 11]

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. James Dean, an observer-coach/trainer with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, ground guides an M915A5 Line-Haul Tractor Truck from a ditch on the side of a road June 8, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The action was part of the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise. The vehicles needed to be safely driven out of the ditch without compromising each truck’s tipping point angle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness
    Alabama Army Reserve

