Staff Sgt. James Dean, an observer-coach/trainer with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, ground guides an M915A5 Line-Haul Tractor Truck from a ditch on the side of a road June 8, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The action was part of the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise. The vehicles needed to be safely driven out of the ditch without compromising each truck’s tipping point angle. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6707652
|VIRIN:
|210608-A-FK859-4907
|Resolution:
|3713x5581
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
