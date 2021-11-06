Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 3 of 11]

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Robert Vols, a maintenance supervisor for the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, goes through the vehicle recovery process of an M939 general utility truck as part of the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 17:43
    Photo ID: 6707650
    VIRIN: 210611-A-FK859-4805
    Resolution: 5762x3834
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT