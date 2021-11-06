Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Vols, a maintenance supervisor for the 357th Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, goes through the vehicle recovery process of an M939 general utility truck as part of the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US