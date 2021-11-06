A 702nd Engineer Company, 412th Theater Engineer Command, convoy is hit with a notional gas attack following a notional improvised explosive device explosion as part of the 86th Training Division Warrior Exercise 86-21-02 on June 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The WAREX provides U.S. Army Reserve units realistic training scenarios during their two-week annual training. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6707653
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-FK859-6634
|Resolution:
|5129x3413
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Soldiers focus on skills during Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy
